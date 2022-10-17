The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents OLGA KERN PLAYS BEETHOVEN

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents TACO Classical Series concert, Olga Kern Plays Beethoven, on Saturday, November 12th at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.

Kensho Watanabe conducts Berlioz's Rob Roy, Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring Ms. Kern at the piano, Carlos Simon's Fate Now Conquers, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7. Amica Rush Hour concert on Friday, November 11th 6:30pm.

Tickets are available at 401-248-7000 and tickets.riphil.org.