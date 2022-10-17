Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents OLGA KERN PLAYS BEETHOVEN

Kensho Watanabe conducts Berlioz's Rob Roy, Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3.

Oct. 17, 2022  

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents OLGA KERN PLAYS BEETHOVEN

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents TACO Classical Series concert, Olga Kern Plays Beethoven, on Saturday, November 12th at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.

Kensho Watanabe conducts Berlioz's Rob Roy, Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring Ms. Kern at the piano, Carlos Simon's Fate Now Conquers, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7. Amica Rush Hour concert on Friday, November 11th 6:30pm.

Tickets are available at 401-248-7000 and tickets.riphil.org.



More Hot Stories For You


Tickets To Go On Sale Friday for THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at the Providence Performing Arts CenterTickets To Go On Sale Friday for THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at the Providence Performing Arts Center
October 12, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, December 7 at 7:30P this holiday season while celebrating the show’s 10th season.
26 Providence Community Members To Appear With Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company In WHAT PROBLEM?26 Providence Community Members To Appear With Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company In WHAT PROBLEM?
October 12, 2022

FirstWorks and Brown Arts Institute at Brown University announced community participants and public engagement events surrounding an artist residency with Bill T. Jones. The co-presented residency culminates in a performance of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's 'What Problem?' at The VETS on Friday, November 4, 2022.
The VETS Announces The Completion Of The Theatre's New Seat InstallationThe VETS Announces The Completion Of The Theatre's New Seat Installation
October 12, 2022

The VETS welcomes back audiences for its 2022-2023 season with all new seats in the main hall. The theatre's transformation was completed over the summer after removing and replacing the existing 72-year-old seats.
LA SURVIVANCE: Celebrating French Canadian Heritage Comes to Stadium TheatreLA SURVIVANCE: Celebrating French Canadian Heritage Comes to Stadium Theatre
October 12, 2022

La Survivance: An Evening Celebrating French Canadian Heritage will be presented at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket RI 02895 on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 5:00 pm. La Survivance: An Evening Celebrating French Canadian Heritage promises a night filled with original dance and live music celebrating the vibrant Franco-American history in the Blackstone Valley.
The United Theatre Names Carly Callahan As Executive DirectorThe United Theatre Names Carly Callahan As Executive Director
October 11, 2022

The Ocean Community United Theatre Board of Directors, led by board co-Chairs Charles Royce and Nicholas Moore, have announced that they have hired Carly Callahan to lead the organization as Executive Director.