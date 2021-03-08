The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents GENTLE WINDS With Guest Conductor Stefan Asbury

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its 2021 Spring Season at The VETS on Friday, March 12th with two performances of Gentle Winds at 5pm and 8pm.

Led by Guest Conductor Stefan Asbury in his RI Philharmonic Orchestra debut, Gentle Winds features Dvořák's Serenade for Winds, Gounod's Petite symphonie (Little Symphony for Wind Instruments), and Stravinsky's Symphonies of Wind Instruments. This will mark the first time these Dvořák and Stravinsky works have been performed by the RI Philharmonic Orchestra. Artistic Advisor and Conductor Bramwell Tovey says of Season 76: "Audiences get to experience a different energy in our performances this season as we explore selections from the classical repertoire's finest works for smaller ensembles and solo artists that we don't typically perform."

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School has continued to further its mission to enrich and transform the state and region through brilliant music performance and music education during the Covid-19 Pandemic. These innovative concerts can be experienced live, in-person at The VETS or virtually at StreamRIPhil.org to ensure the vital and accessible presence of music in this community and beyond during these unprecedented times. The Orchestra's 76th Season began on September 26 at The VETS, making the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra the first orchestra in New England to perform live in concert in over six months - and under the strictest safety measures. Concerts planned for the RI Philharmonic Orchestra's spring half of Season 76 will continue to have limited in-person, socially distanced attendance available to subscribers. The Orchestra will simultaneously livestream all concerts in high definition video and audio available to the public at StreamRIPhil.org. The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is open for virtual lessons, virtual ensembles and virtual classes. Visit RIPhil.org/Winter for details on enrollment.

All concerts will be presented at 5pm (in-person attendance is limited to subscribers only) and again at 8pm (subscriber in-person attendance and livestream for subscribers and single ticket buyers) at The VETS. The 8pm performance is available to the public via livestream. If you are interested in viewing this concert live at home, please call 401-248-7000 or visit StreamRIPhil.org to explore purchase options. Season subscriptions are available for $150. A single ticket purchase option is available at $40 per household.

"It is essential to ensure safety protocols for Orchestra members, guest artists, and patrons, while at the same time forging a new role for access through digital media as we serve our community," said Executive Director David Beauchesne. "The RI Philharmonic is grateful to former Governor

Raimondo, Governor McKee and the State of Rhode Island, to The VETS, and to the American Federation of Musicians, the Providence Federation of Musicians and orchestra members for their efforts in making a safe return to the stage, and the safe participation of our audience possible."

The VETS is taking enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for the public and performers. Seating will be socially distanced, audiences and staff members must wear masks, and there will be symptom checks at the entrance doors.

https://www.streamRIPhil.org

https://www.riphil.org/Winter