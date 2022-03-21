The Gamm Theatre Announces Gamm Gala 37

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will hold its annual fundraiser on Monday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m. at its theater home, 1245 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick. GAMM GALA 37 will honor Eliza Greene Chace Collins with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts in recognition of her remarkable contributions to the arts in Rhode Island. The evening will also include a special tribute to Coline Covington, beloved long-time Gamm board leader and champion who passed away late last year.

"Few people, if any, have been more important to the success of The Gamm for the past 20-plus years than Eliza and Coline. If you've supported The Gamm, you've helped build upon these women's bold and tireless efforts to transform this organization into Rhode Island's second year-round professional theater. Coline was an irreplaceable life force, and Eliza continues to lead by example as both advocate and artist," Artistic Director Tony Estrella said. "We hope you'll join us to celebrate these pioneers and enjoy a real spring awakening together, finally!"

Managing Director Amy Gravell added, "We could not be more thrilled to build on this season's joyous return to live theater by bringing our friends and supporters together for a spectacular in-person gathering, themed to complement our final production of the season, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Gala guests will be welcomed to a magical fairy land, enjoy a sneak peek of the production, and share in a true celebration of commitment to the arts and our organization."

Guests will enjoy an open bar cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres, followed by a seasonally inspired dinner catered by Easy Entertaining, with music provided by The Co-Eds. Guests will participate in a live auction hosted by Bruneau Auctioneers, as well as a raffle. Advanced Production & Design (APAD) will provide technical support and design for the event.

Tickets start at $150 per person. Space is limited, so all are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. Call 401-723-4266, ext. 132 or buy online at gammtheatre.org/gala37.

For sponsorship information, please contact Kirsten Davis at 401-723-4266, ext. 133 or kirsten@gammtheatre.org. Proceeds from GAMM GALA 37 support the non-profit theater's productions and educational programs.

