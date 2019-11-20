Shade Range Returns To Celebrate Queer Folx Of Color

Miss Gay Rhode Island 2019, Pulp, announces the return of Shade Range, an evening celebrating trans and queer performers of color. Shade Range is a platform created by Pulp, Yung Onyx, and Zayn-X with the sole purpose of supporting the work of trans and queer performers of color in the Rhode Island area. The event is held at the Columbus Theatre in Providence, RI. Tickets are $10 presale and $12 at the door. To reserve your tickets, visit www.columbustheatre.com/shade-range.

Featuring ten local performers, Shade Range is presented by Pulp, Miss Gay Rhode Island 2019. Hosting the evening alongside Pulp are the other two co-founders of the event, Yung Onyx and Zayn-X, two local drag queens and hosts of Dollhouse, a regular drag show at Mirabar. Alongside these three queer drag artists are Sheik, Coco LaFreak, Pristine Christine, Yavin, Kelly Square, Concepcion, and Robyn Edges. These ten performers are all trans and queer people of color local to the Providence area.



The first performance of Shade Range, held at EGO Providence, 73 Richmond St, on September 28 and sponsored by EGO and Rhode Island Pride, was a smash success. With raffles and donations from many queer-operated businesses in Providence, Shade Range has been able to maintain a platform for the underrepresented talent in the queer community - trans and queer performers of color. Now that Shade Range has been able to relocate to a larger venue at the Columbus Theatre, the performances are going to be bigger and better.





