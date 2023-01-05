RI Philharmonic to Present ROMANTIC CHOPIN Featuring Pianist Sara Davis Buechner & More

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present Romantic Chopin. Tania Miller conducts Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Chopin's Piano Concerto No.1, featuring the return of pianist Sara Davis Buechner, and Dvorak's Symphony No.8 in a side-by-side performance with students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School.

TACO Classical Concert on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 8:00pm, at The VETS, Providence ($15 and up). Open Rehearsal on Friday, January 20, at 5:30pm ($20).

Tickets at 401-248-7000 and tickets.riphil.org starting at $15.