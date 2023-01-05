Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RI Philharmonic to Present ROMANTIC CHOPIN Featuring Pianist Sara Davis Buechner & More

Dvorak's Symphony No.8 in a side-by-side performance with students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School and more.

Jan. 05, 2023  

RI Philharmonic to Present ROMANTIC CHOPIN Featuring Pianist Sara Davis Buechner & More

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present Romantic Chopin. Tania Miller conducts Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Chopin's Piano Concerto No.1, featuring the return of pianist Sara Davis Buechner, and Dvorak's Symphony No.8 in a side-by-side performance with students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School.

TACO Classical Concert on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 8:00pm, at The VETS, Providence ($15 and up). Open Rehearsal on Friday, January 20, at 5:30pm ($20).

Tickets at 401-248-7000 and tickets.riphil.org starting at $15.




Trinity Rep Announces Local Pell Award Nominees Photo
Trinity Rep Announces Local Pell Award Nominees
Trinity Repertory Company has announced the four Rhode Island residents who will be honored at its 24th Pell Awards Gala on Monday, June 5, 2023 at WaterFire Arts Center.
Brown/Trinity Rep Presents WOLF PLAY Next Month Photo
Brown/Trinity Rep Presents WOLF PLAY Next Month
The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing present Wolf Play by Hansol Jung, directed by Carol Ann Tan. This production runs from January 27 through February 5, 2023 at the Pell Chafee Performance Center on 87 Empire St. in Providence.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; Theatre By The S Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; Theatre By The Sea Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Rhode Island Premiere of WERE GONNA DIE to be Presented At Wilbury Theatre Group in Januar Photo
Rhode Island Premiere of WE'RE GONNA DIE to be Presented At Wilbury Theatre Group in January
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of We're Gonna Die by Young Jean Lee and directed by Marcel A. Mascaro from January 19 - February 12, 2023.

January 4, 2023

December 29, 2022

The Providence Performing Arts Center Ranked as a Top Ten U.S. Theatre by VenuesNowThe Providence Performing Arts Center Ranked as a Top Ten U.S. Theatre by VenuesNow
December 21, 2022

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) President and CEO, J.L. “Lynn” Singleton has announced that PPAC has once again earned recognition as a top ten theatre in the United States. In VenuesNow's recently released 2022 year-end national ranking for sales and attendances,  PPAC was ranked #10. 
December 21, 2022

Whitney White's BY THE QUEEN Comes to Trinity Rep Next MonthWhitney White's BY THE QUEEN Comes to Trinity Rep Next Month
December 20, 2022

Trinity Repertory Company continues its commitment to developing and staging new works with By the Queen, written by Obie Award-winner and Brown/Trinity Rep alum Whitney White, based on William Shakespeare's Henry VI plays and Richard III.
