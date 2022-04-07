Providence Fringe Festival Releases Dates for 2022 Event

Dates have been announced for FringePVD: The Providence Fringe FestivalÂ® presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence: July 17 - 30, 2022. Founded in 2014 by Wilbury Theatre Group and presented since 2017 by Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, FringePVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around WaterFire Arts Center, as well as online.

Tickets and passes will be available soon. For updates and more information, visit: FringePVD.org

This year's FringePVD features dozens of in-person and online performances at ten stages including multiple sites on WaterFire Art Center's Campus, The Steelyard, Nicholson File, Farm Fresh, ISCO, Lost Valley Pizza Co., Binch Press, and more.

FringePVD kicks-off this year on Sunday, July 17 with an Opening Night Party from 7:00 - 9:00pm. FringePVD will continue its community focus with free events throughout the festival including a Family Fringe Day (Saturday, July 30) and outdoor markets hosted by community partners at Haus of Codec.

FringePVD: The Providence Fringe FestivalÂ® is produced by Wilbury Theatre Group and presented in collaboration with WaterFire Providence. Their year-round staff and creative teams serve in official capacities for the Festival alongside part time Fringe-only staff, volunteers, and collaborators. Founded in 2010, The Wilbury Theatre Group's goal has been to offer audiences from throughout New England affordable access to cutting-edge theatre. Through the development of our Main Series season, outreach and education programs, new work development programs (a.k.a. Studio W), and the Providence Fringe FestivalÂ®, they are proud to bring these professional theatre productions to a diverse and ever-evolving community.



About Wilbury Theatre Group

Winner of the 2018 National Theater Company Award from the American Theatre Wing, Wilbury Theatre Group is a professional, nonprofit theatre company that engages our community in thought-provoking conversation through new works, reimagined classics and adventurous playmaking. We are idealistic, ambitious, and stubborn in our resolve to create theatre that entertains, enlightens, and inspires. For more information visit thewilburygroup.org