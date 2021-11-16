PPAC and The VETS Announce Cyber Monday and Annual Holiday Sale Offerings

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and The VETS have announced their Cyber Monday sale on Monday, November 29 and their annual Holiday Sale on Saturday, December 4.

From 12:01A to 11:59P on Monday, November 29, all ticket service* fees will be waived for online purchases at ppacri.org and thevetsri.com - simply enter the code NOFEE2021 when purchasing tickets to PPAC shows and/or the code NOFEEVETS21 when purchasing tickets to events at The VETS. *PPAC's $4 per ticket restoration charge and The VETS' $4 per ticket facility fee are still included in the final purchasing price; these fees are NOT WAIVED for the Cyber Monday NOFEE promotion. The offer cannot be combined with any other discounts and no adjustments are allowed on prior purchases. Tickets are subject to availability, and prices are subject to change without notice; other restrictions may apply.

On Saturday, December 4, patrons can save 25% off regularly priced tickets for selected seating and performances during PPAC's/The VETS' annual Holiday Sale. Please see below for a listing of participating shows, with additional exclusions noted.

Holiday Sale seating is available for selected locations on a show-by-show basis. Saturday evening performances, VIP/Golden Circle and Rear 2nd Dress Circle Seating are excluded from Holiday Sale offer; other restrictions may apply. The Holiday Sale discount does not include PPAC's $4 per ticket restoration charge or The VETS' $4 per ticket facility fee. Discounted seating is subject to availability and no other offers may be combined with the Holiday Sale discount. There are no refunds or adjustments on prior purchases.

You can save in three ways on Saturday, December 4 at the Holiday Sale:1) in person at the PPAC Box Office at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence from 9A to 8P2) by calling 401.421.ARTS (2787) from 9A to 8P, OR3) online at www.ppacri.org and www.thevetsri.com from 12:01A to 11:59P. For PPAC shows, enter the code SNOWBUNNY; for shows at The VETS, use the code HOTCOCOA.

If you can't wait for the Holiday Sale on December 4, sign up for PPAC's email list at ppacri.org/email for early access to savings!

PPAC will resume collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots this holiday season! PPAC is partnering with WPRI CBS 12 and Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses to bring good cheer and joy to Rhode Island children.

The theatre will be collecting donations for Toys for Tots during our two-week engagement of HAMILTON, November 30 - December 12, the Lindsey Stirling CHRISTMAS PROGRAM on Tuesday, December 14 at 8P, and during CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE December 17 - 18. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy with you to the Theatre and place your donation in the Toys for Tots box, located near the Box Office window.

Not sure which show to choose? Give your friends, family, or business colleagues a seasonally-designed PPAC eGift card, with a customized message, ("Grateful," "Happy Hanukkah," "Happy Holidays," or "Merry Christmas), or a classic hard copy gift card with a presentation sleeve; they will have the flexibility to purchase tickets to a show of their choosing at any time!

PPAC eGift cards are instantly available at ppacri.org/giftcards ; they can be purchased in denominations ranging from $25 to $500. PPAC's eGift card collection includes the classic gift card design and four other special messages ("Happy Birthday," "Let's Celebrate!", "Thank You," and "Thinking of You"), so that you can tailor your gift for any special occasion.

PPAC's classic (hard copy) gift card with a beautiful presentation sleeve is a thoughtful and versatile present that your gift card recipient can hold onto when selecting an upcoming show at PPAC to attend. You can purchase a classic gift card in any denomination at the Box Office window or by phone at 401. 421.ARTS (2787); online, the classic gift card is available in fixed denominations, ranging from $25 to $250. If desired, the Box Office will mail the gift card to your friend or family member. Please note that eGift cards and gift cards are not included in the Holiday Sale discount.