North Shore Music Theatre Adds AN EVENING WITH THE CELEBRITY HOUSEWIVES To Concert Schedule

Audiences can prepare for the ultimate ladies' night out when Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) presents AN EVENING WITH THE CELEBRITY HOUSEWIVES - on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 7:30pm. This special event features Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Margaret Josephs (New Jersey), and Sonja Morgan (New York City), three popular reality television Housewives, sharing personal stories and taking audience questions. The evening will be hosted by actress, singer, writer, and producer, Tricia Leigh Fisher.

"The Housewives are part the fabric of pop culture, and so many people feel they really know them as friends. This will be a fun summer evening learning more about their favorite reality TV stars," said Bill Hanney, NSMT owner and producer. "Fans of the shows won't want to miss these outrageous, courageous, sometimes bawdy, but always honest Reality TV stars!"

AN EVENING WITH THE CELEBRITY HOUSEWIVES is an intimate, fun-filled evening with some of pop culture's favorite Television Housewives - on stage, live in person! The night will feature three dazzling Housewives - Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Margaret Josephs (New Jersey), and Sonja Morgan (New York City) - sharing behind the scenes stories, and talking all about their sensational personal lives, cherished families, amazing businesses, and how fame has changed their lives forever. Audiences can also have their own questions ready, as the Housewife will answer in an audience Q&A session.

Tickets for AN EVENING WITH THE CELEBRITY HOUSEWIVES are priced starting from $55 - $75 with a $100 add-on V.I.P. Meet & Greet & Photo Op available. Performance is Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 7:30pm. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.





