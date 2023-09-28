Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center In 20 Photo
DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center In 2024

Disney Concerts today announced that Disney Princess – The Concert, a celebration of the music of Disney's iconic princesses performed by Broadway stars, will return to the US for a 39-city tour in March and April 2024. Disney Princess – The Concert will visit the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 7:30P.

HOW DID THIS GET MADE? LIVE! Comes To The VETS October 19 Photo
HOW DID THIS GET MADE? LIVE! Comes To The VETS October 19

Join the hilarious hosts of 'How Did This Get Made?' for a live show at The VETS on October 19. Don't miss this comedy podcast dissecting the worst movies ever made.

Providence Ballet Theatre to Present TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season Photo
Providence Ballet Theatre to Present TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

Providence Ballet Theatre will present 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' in celebration of the poem's 200th anniversary. Join us for a magical holiday performance filled with festive cheer and enchanting visuals.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School Hosts World Premiere of DVORAK: Photo
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School Hosts World Premiere of DVORAK: A BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School hosts the world premiere of Dvořák: A Bohemian Rhapsody: A play-within-a-concert™ by Rhode Island College’s Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman, pianist, with Friends from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring Fred Sullivan, Jr. as Dvořák. Learn more about the concert here!

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at The Barker Playhouse (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twas the Night Before Christmas!
Roberts Hall, Rhode Island College (12/15-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
J-DAPA (11/03-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Rosecliff Mansion (11/22-12/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Viewing Room
Attleboro Community Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at Barker (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chashmay.Pk
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels
The Vets (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker
The Vets Theatre (12/15-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

