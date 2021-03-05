Mixed Magic Theatre Presents (RI)SE TO BLACK: This Woman's Work

Mixed Magic Theatre established its Online event series, "Theatre At A Distance," in May 2020. The Online schedule for the series continues to be posted monthly on Mixed Magic Theatre's website. (RI)SE to Black: This Woman's Work will broadcast Friday, MARCH 19th at 7:30 PM.

In celebration of Women's History Month, Mixed Magic Theatre's (RI)SE TO BLACK: This Woman's Work gives voice to Black and Brown women from the past to the present.

The theme is "This Woman's Work " and women tell their stories through many avenues including song, poetry, dance, monologues, music, spoken word and more. (RI)SE TO BLACK: This Woman's Work will be Broadcast on Mixed Magic Theatre's YouTube Channel . This production is scheduled to include A Maker's Magic interview segment.

The full line up of performers will be posted on the Mixed Magic Theatre website beginning Monday, March 15th. Go to www.mmtri.org for more details.

Launched in February 2019, (RI)SE TO BLACK is a monthly performance series that showcases the talents of both emerging and established BIPOC talent in Rhode Island.