MMT Postpones Performances of WAYFOUND

In an effort to help flatten the curve of potential transmission of COVID-19, MMT will postpone the March 14th and 15th performances of WAYFOUND.

Read the full statement below:

We apologize deeply for the lateness of this email. This had been originally communicated on our social media pages on Thursday afternoon and, in the ever-evolving adjustments being made, we neglected to make sure all of our bases were covered. We regret that and we promise to be better in the future.

If you have purchased tickets for this weekend's performances, you can apply them to another performance of your choice of request a refund by getting in touch with our box office. We're more than happy to help.

For a variety of reasons, a one-week postponement feels more appropriate than indefinite cancellation of MMT programming. Our current production slate allows us to be flexible and adjust in real time. If current information and guidance indicates that more long-term closure is appropriate, we will do that. If current information and guidance indicates that we can remain open and safely operate, we will do that.

As many businesses and organizations inside and outside the arts will likely attest, arriving at a decision of this kind involves myriad factors and unknown consequences.

Knowing the best course forward is a truly complex endeavor and we encourage potential patrons of MMT and beyond to keep a spirit of good faith in mind as decisions to close or remain open continue to articulate themselves across our community.

Most important, we encourage everyone to stay as healthy and to live life as fully and safely as possible.

Please be on the look out for updated programming information as this challenge continues to unfold. Your support and vigilance are deeply appreciated.

Thank you, as always, for believing in Magic.





