Head Trick's THE LUCKY CHANCE Postponed Due to Covid-19

Head Trick's THE LUCKY CHANCE has been postponed due to Covid-19. read their statement below:

"It's looking like we'll be unable to open THE LUCKY CHANCE on March 27 at AS220 as planned. We are still investigating avenues for performing the show at a later date and/or filming and distributing it virtually.

Updates via e-mail distribution list and Facebook when we know more about whether the show will run its second weekend only, be slightly postponed, be significantly postponed, and/or be available virtually.

Audience members who have purchased an advance ticket can get in touch with us so that we can make sure their ticket is honored at a future performance."

Everybody's trying to get ahead. Everybody's trying to stay afloat. In Aphra Behn's dark sex farce, money can always buy love - is luck enough to win it back? One way or another, someone's getting screwed.

Two young women have married rich old men; what daring, ridiculous, and/or unethical measures will their boyfriends take to win them back? "This show contains multitudes," says artistic director Rebecca Maxfield. "Just about every character is deeply, deeply stupid and there's some amazing farce, but Behn also offers a really sharp feminist critique of misogyny and the system that forces women into marriage, and there are some genuine surprises in how that plays out."

The Lucky Chance concludes Head Trick's 2019-20 season, "In War With Time", a season on an epic and an intimate scale about the span of a life and the moments and choices that shape it.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/theluckychance. Free with Brown/RISD student ID.





