Head Trick Theatre Presents U.S. Premiere of QUEEN MARGARET

Who is Margaret of Anjou? From captive war bride to warrior queen leading the House of Lancaster, Jennifer Dick's adaptation traces the evolution of Shakespeare's largest female role through the epic battles, political machinations, and personal struggles of the Wars of the Roses. Is Margaret a hero or a villain?

"We get to see Margaret evolve as a character, from this young bride in a foreign court to this scary military leader - in Shakespeare that's split up across a number of plays," says artistic director Rebecca Maxfield. "Jennifer Dick's small-cast version also lets us make the audience into the Lancaster and York soldiers and lords. You might experience the play differently depending on which side you're on." Head Trick's production is the U.S. premiere of Queen Margaret.

Queen Margaret opens Head Trick's 2019-20 season, "In War With Time", a season on an epic and an intimate scale about the span of a life and the moments and choices that shape it.

For more information, visit www.headtricktheatre.org or email headtricktheatre@gmail.com.





