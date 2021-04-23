Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fairy Tea Party Returns to The Contemporary Theater Company

Fairies of all ages and genders are invited to a magical afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches, and sweet treats amongst the flowers.

Apr. 23, 2021  
The Contemporary Theater Company is celebrating spring with the return of its Fairy Tea Party on Sunday, May 30 at at the Kinney Azalea Gardens!

"We really missed the Fairy Tea Party last year, and we're excited for a safe and fun time this year," says General Manager Maggie Cady.

The Azalea Gardens are in full bloom for only a few weeks, and this time of year is perfect for experiencing the gorgeous gardens tucked away in Kingston.

Fairies of all ages and genders are invited to a magical afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches, and sweet treats amongst the flowers. Fairies will lead little ones on a scavenger hunt to round out the afternoon.


Unique for 2021, you can reserve a private table just for your COVID-safe pod, with a special arrival time and a designated fairy just for you. Each group will have time to sit, snack, sip, and enjoy a relaxing time before they set off on a special journey through the gardens with a fairy. There are several seating times between 2 pm and 3:30 pm to allow for social distancing and a safe event for all.

Tickets for the Fairy Tea Party are $80 for a table of 4, $100 for a table of 6. All tickets are available at contemporarytheatercompany.com/box-office or by calling the Box Office at 410-218-0282. Kinney Azalea Gardens, 2391 Kingstown Rd, Kingston, RI 02881


