WTF Presents WATERS RISE

WTF presents the World Premiere of Waters Rise by Justine Wiesinger. Waters Rise runs from October 4-13 at Shadowbox Studios in Durham, NC.

In this surprising comedy, climate change has made it so that almost every town is flooded. To make things worse, there's been a bit of an alien invasion, and the government is not being entirely transparent about it. Best friends Sarah and Holly and the motherly Magda do what they can to survive. Each must face just how wicked she's willing to be before the fuel runs out and before the waters rise.

Playwright Justine Wiesinger was inspired to write Waters Rise after living in Tokyo just after the Fukushima Disaster of 2011. "When I learned that the Fukushima nuclear power plant," says Wiesinger, "was producing power entirely for Tokyo, that Fukushima was bearing all the risks of contamination for electricity they didn't use a single watt of, I felt this incredible guilt. I realized that I was complicit in outsourcing danger, contamination, environmental destruction, poverty, and misery while maintaining my own extremely comfortable lifestyle."

Waters Rise stars Jessica Flemming along with Sara Levy, Sandra Wallace, and Laurel Ullman, with special appearances by Scott Renz.

For tickets or more information, visit www.womenstheatrefestival.com. WTF is committed to equity and accessibility in all its forms. We encourage all patrons who may require an accommodation to make a request via info@womenstheatrefestival.com, 919-710-6635, or any method most convenient.





