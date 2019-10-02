Violinist Philippe Quint Returns To North Carolina Symphony For Barber And Chaplin

Multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint returns to perform with the North Carolina Symphony in three performances on Friday, October 11, 2019 and Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 8:00pm at Meymandi Concert Hall, Woolner Stage in Raleigh and on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00pm at Pinecrest High School's Lee Auditorium in Southern Pines. Led by conductor Rune Bergmann, the program features Quint in Barber's hauntingly exquisite Violin Concerto and the US premieres of three new arrangements of compositions by Charlie Chaplin, developed over more than three years by Quint and arrangers Charles Coleman and Leon Gurvitch. All three works - Theme from Modern Times aka "Smile," The Kid Fantasy, and "Terry's Theme" from Limelight aka "Eternally"- had their world premieres in Mexico City in August 2019 led by Carlos Miguel Prieto and the Orquesta Sinfonica de Mineria. Also on the program is Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2.

Quint's recent debut on the Warner Classics label, Chaplin's Smile, featured 13 original arrangements of music by Chaplin received worldwide acclaim. The album inspired the creation of Charlie Chaplin's Smile, a multimedia production that will premiere in 2019-2020 at the opening of the 5th International Tchaikovsky Festival in Klin, Russia as well as at the Ravinia Festival, Baltimore Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, Bochumer Symphoniker, and Szczecin Symphony under Rune Bergmann. Watch the Strings Magazine video premiere for Chaplin's Smile.

Program Information

Friday, October 11, 2019 at 8:00pm

Meymandi Concert Hall, Woolner Stage

2 E South St. | Raleigh, NC 27601

Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 8:00pm

Meymandi Concert Hall, Woolner Stage

2 E South St. | Raleigh, NC 27601

Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00pm

Lee Auditorium, Pinecrest High School

250 Voit Gilmore Ln. | Southern Pines, NC 28387

Tickets: Start at $20

Link: https://www.ncsymphony.org/events/217/rachmaninoff-symphony-no-2-and-violinist-philippe-quint

Performers:

North Carolina Symphony

Rune Bergmann, conductor

Philippe Quint, violin

Program:

Barber: Violin Concerto

Chaplin (arr. Quint, Coleman, and Gurvitch): Theme from Modern Times aka "Smile" (US Premiere)

Chaplin (arr. Gurvitch): The Kid Fantasy (US Premiere)

Chaplin (arr. Quint, Coleman, and Gurvitch): "Terry's Theme" from Limelight aka "Eternally" (US Premiere)

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

Multi Grammy Award-nominee violinist Philippe Quint is internationally recognized for his unique and insightful approach to standard repertoire, championing and rediscovering neglected repertoire and embarking on imaginative, exciting journeys of explorations and collaborations with artists of different genres. "Truly phenomenal" is how BBC Music Magazine recently described him, also adding that "Quint's tonal opulence, generously inflected with subtle portamentos, sounds like a throwback to the glory days of Fritz Kreisler."

Highlights of Quint's 2019-2020 season include return performances with the Bournemouth Symphony under the baton of Andrew Litton, North Carolina Symphony under Rune Bergmann, the Bochumer Symphoniker under Steven Sloane, Bilbao Symphony Orchestra with conductor Jose Miguel Perez-Sierra, the Baltimore Symphony led by Carolyn Kuan, the Louisiana Philharmonic under the baton of Carlos Miguel Prieto, the Singapore Symphony under the direction of Andrew Litton, and the Thailand Philharmonic.

Quint's recent debut on the Warner Classics label, Chaplin's Smile, featured 13 original arrangements of music by Chaplin received worldwide acclaim. The celebrated American violinist of Russian heritage has won worldwide acclaim playing with the world's leading orchestras and conductors. Quint's appearances in recent seasons have taken him to the London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Seattle Symphony, National Philharmonic of Russia, Detroit Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, New Jersey Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Bournemouth Symphony, Weimar Staatskapelle, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, China National Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Berlin Komische Oper Orchestra, and Leipzig's MDR.

Born in Leningrad, Soviet Union (now St. Petersburg, Russia), Philippe Quint studied at Moscow's Special Music School for the Gifted with the famed Russian violinist Andrei Korsakov. After moving to the US from Soviet Union in 1991, he earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the Juilliard School. His distinguished pedagogues and mentors included Dorothy Delay, Cho-Liang Lin, Masao Kawasaki, Isaac Stern, Itzhak Perlman, Arnold Steinhardt and Felix Galimir. Philippe Quint plays the magnificent 1708 "Ruby" Antonio Stradivari violin on loan to him through the generous efforts of The Stradivari Society. Learn more at www.philippequint.com.

Founded in 1932, the North Carolina Symphony (NCS) is a vital and honored component of North Carolina's cultural life. Each year, the North Carolina Symphony's 300 concerts, education programs, and community engagement events are enjoyed by adults and schoolchildren in more than 90 North Carolina counties-in communities large and small, and in concert halls, auditoriums, gymnasiums, restaurants, clubs, and outdoor settings. The Symphony's full-time professional musicians perform under the artistic leadership of Music Director Grant Llewellyn.

NCS's state headquarters venue is the spectacular Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. The Symphony's service across the state includes series in Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, New Bern, Southern Pines, and Wilmington, as well as the Summerfest series at its summer home, the outdoor Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. NCS brings some of the world's greatest talents to North Carolina and embraces home-state artists from classical musicians to bluegrass bands, creating live music experiences distinctive to North Carolina.

Committed to engaging students of all ages across North Carolina, NCS leads the most extensive education program of any symphony orchestra-serving nearly 70,000 students each year. In alignment with the curriculum set by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the Symphony provides training and resources for teachers, sends small ensembles into classrooms, and presents full-orchestra Education Concerts that bring the fundamentals of music to life. Music Discovery for preschoolers combines music with storytelling, and at the middle and high school levels, students have opportunities to work directly with NCS artists and perform for NCS audiences.

NCS is dedicated to giving voice to new art, and has presented 49 U.S. or world premieres in its history. In 2017, NCS appeared at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., as one of four orchestras chosen for the inaugural year of SHIFT: A Festival of American Orchestras-an honor that recognized the Symphony's creative programming and innovative community partnerships.

The first state-supported symphony in the country, NCS performs under the auspices of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. To learn more, visit ncsymphony.org.





