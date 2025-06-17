 tracking pixel
Video: First Look at PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Theatre Raleigh

By: Jun. 17, 2025
Peter and the Starcatcher performs June 11th-22nd, 2025 at Theatre Raleigh. Watch a first look video now! This Tony-winning play reimagines the story of Peter Pan, exploring themes of friendship, duty, and love while delving into the depths of greed and despair.

Using innovative stagecraft and whimsical storytelling, the production invites audiences of all ages, especially those 8 and older, to experience the origins of the beloved character in a fresh light. The cast features talented performers who bring this magical narrative to life through engaging performances. 



