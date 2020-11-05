The American Dance Festival Receives Resilience Fund Grant

The grant focuses on organizations that are learning from the COVID-19 pandemic and responding and positioning themselves for success.

The American Dance Festival (ADF) has been selected to receive a South Arts Resilience Fund grant in the amount of $50,000. The South Arts Resilience Fund supports arts and cultural organizations making significant impact statewide, regionally, or nationally. The grant focuses on organizations that are learning from the COVID-19 pandemic and responding and positioning themselves for success in the medium or longterm after our country is able to safely move beyond the pandemic.

Support from the South Arts Resilience Fund will enable ADF to develop a plan to remain resilient for years to come, requiring bold decisions and institutional changes to better serve artists, our community, and the modern dance field in the time of a pandemic and beyond. The grant will provide artist honorariums, help supplement staff salaries, cover equipment costs to improve virtual experiences, and support studio cleanings and maintenance to ensure the space is safe for occupants. The grant will also provide funding for artists residencies and online dance classes.

The South Arts Resilience Fund, a part of the United States Regional Resilience Fund, is supported by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

