Raleigh Little Theatre Postpones 2020-21 Season

Raleigh Little Theatre's 2020-21 Season of Great Heights has been postponed due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 season will be postponed for one year and will now be the theatre's 2021-22 season.

The Season of Great Heights was originally announced in February 2020 and consists of shows that celebrate marginalized voices and features an entire lineup of debuts for the theatre, including an area premiere. The titles were chosen carefully to coincide with "Jubilee" - a national festival to produce plays written by or featuring artists who are typically underrepresented on national stages.

"Based on new safety guidelines related to COVID-19, especially in regard to social distancing requirements for audiences, performers, and volunteers, the theatre has made the difficult but necessary decision to completely postpone the season for one year," said Patrick Torres, RLT's Artistic Director. "We believe this is the best path forward for the theatre, given the information currently available."

"Although it is heartbreaking to completely move our season, we are excited to embrace the new opportunities this presents," Heather Stickland, RLT's new Executive Director said. "We will not stop offering programming, rather, we will find new and innovative ways to serve this wonderful community through theatre. We will select shows we know will be meaningful to our community while also allowing us the flexibility to operate inside of the new rules of engagement."

RLT's plans for 2020-21 include virtual performances that patrons can access from home, such as She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms, presented by RLT's Teens on Stage / Teens Backstage program, and the annual fundraising event, Divas!, which will now be performed online on August 6, 2020.

Series memberships that were already sold for the 2020-21 season will be honored for the new 2021-22 season. Additional series memberships and single tickets for the 2021-22 season will become available at a later date.

