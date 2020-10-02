Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex Achieves First Multi-Venue GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation in North Carolina

The Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its venues.

Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex has announced it has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its venues.

"We're honored to be the first multi-venue complex in North Carolina to receive GBAC STAR™ accreditation. By working with GBAC, we have ensured that the Raleigh Convention Center, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, and Red Hat Amphitheater have the highest level of cleaning, disinfecting, and infectious disease prevention systems in place," said Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Director/GM Kerry Painter. "Our goal is to re-open our doors in the safest manner possible and this achievement is proof of our team's dedication and hard work."

As the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility's readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

"GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments," said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. "By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely."

To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex was required to demonstrate compliance with the program's 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.

About Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex

The Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex is home to four pristine venues in Raleigh, North Carolina. Owned and operated by the City of Raleigh, the Raleigh Convention Center, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, and Red Hat Amphitheater are located within a two-block radius in the heart of Downtown Raleigh and welcome approximately one million visitors annually. Nearby, the City of Raleigh-owned Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek welcomes roughly 300,000 people each season.

