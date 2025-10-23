Raleigh Convention Center Unveils Designs For Major Expansiom

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex has unveiled the design plans for the Raleigh Convention Center expansion, a transformative 298,100-square-foot addition that will nearly double event capacity downtown. Once completed, the project will bring the center’s total space to 798,100 square feet, positioning it among the top-tier convention facilities in the nation.

“We’re thrilled to be launching the future convention center designs today,” said Kerry Painter, Executive Director of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex. “This expansion will allow us to host events and conferences we were previously unable to accommodate, expand opportunities for our loyal customers, and open doors to new conventions and events for years to come.”

Designed by architect joint venture RATIO | TVS, the expansion includes a 50,000-square-foot divisible flex space, an 18,000-square-foot ballroom, 13 new meeting rooms, and a range of pre-function spaces. Expansive windows throughout the facility will offer panoramic views of downtown Raleigh, emphasizing connection to the city’s vibrant landscape.

“We’re eager to welcome our community and visitors alike to this expansion,” said Marchell Adams-David, Raleigh City Manager. “This thoughtfully designed space integrates community input while serving the conventions and gatherings that bring energy to our city.”

The expansion is part of a larger downtown revitalization effort that includes the new 600-room Omni Hotel, the reimagined Red Hat Amphitheater, and upgrades to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts—all expected to drive major economic impact across Raleigh’s downtown district.

“This state-of-the-art convention center expansion is a transformative investment in Raleigh’s future,” said Dennis Edwards, President and CEO of Visit Raleigh. “It will bring thousands of new visitors, increasing restaurant reservations, hotel stays, and business activity throughout the region.”

About the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex

The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex encompasses four city-owned and managed venues that draw more than one million visitors annually. These include the Raleigh Convention Center, Red Hat Amphitheater, Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, and Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Together, they serve as key cultural and economic drivers for North Carolina’s capital city.