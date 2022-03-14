Rainelle Krause Returns To Raleigh To Sing The Queen Of The Night At North Carolina Opera

American soprano Rainelle Krause continues her reign as The Queen of The Night, fresh on the heels of an acclaimed run of performances in the same role with Houston Grand Opera in February.

Originally contracted to sing The Magic Flute with NC Opera in 2020, she had just arrived in town when Covid-19 concerns required the organization to cancel the performance. Two years later, Krause is ready once more to make her company debut in the iconic Mozart role that has lifted her to international stardom.

Rainelle recently made a name for herself as a Queen of the Night who can deliver under unfathomable pressure, when she flew straight to Berlin and jumped in to sing a production with the Staatsoper Unter den Linden before she had even unpacked her bags. Her ability to navigate stratospheric coloratura afforded her the opportunity to sing Queen of the Night performances in several of Europe's most famous opera houses including The Royal Danish Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Theater Basel, and The Hessisches Staatstheater Wiesbaden.

Krause's high-flying nature is not limited to music. In addition to singing opera, Rainelle enjoys acrobatic performances with silks as an aerialist. She combines her athletic and vocal skills are on full display in the viral video featuring her aria with Opus Opera.

Though she has enjoyed the adventure of traveling and working in Europe, Krause is pleased to bring her talents back home to the U.S. for two notable Magic Flute productions this season. The Houston Chronicle lauded her debut as Queen of the Night with Houston Grand Opera: "Rainelle Krause makes a smashing company debut as her arachnid mother, earning the afternoon's longest applause break for the octave-jumping famous aria "Der Hölle Rache."

Krause expressed why her return to Raleigh is meaningful on a personal level: "During the early pandemic days of tumult and uncertainty, NC Opera stepped up and did the right thing for their artists at a time when we desperately needed their support. They went above and beyond to treat us fairly and respectfully, and I am thrilled for the chance to bring this production to life two tumultuous years later."

For more information about North Carolina Opera's performances, visit ncopera.org/2021-22-season/magic-flute/