RLT and The Ink Project Launch Playwriting Program for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Writers 

Raleigh Little Theatre has teamed up with The Ink Project to launch The New Voices Program, a new playwriting program for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The goal of the New Voices Program is to create and ultimately produce more works about the experiences and culture of our BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ community by providing meaningful access and opportunities.

"I have first-hand experience seeing the power of people writing their own stories, so I am thrilled about this new program and partnership with The Ink Project," said RLT's Artistic Director, Patrick Torres. "I look forward to our local artists sharing their voice, embracing their stories, and knowing their power."

The program will be taught and facilitated by experienced writers of color and LGBTQIA+ writers and will include several sessions on understanding the art of creative writing, consulting and coaching during the writing process, and a reading series to showcase and workshop each of the original works. The seminar will be geared toward BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ identifying artists and playwrights with a culminating event during the spring of 2021, in which the cohorts' work will be presented.

The theme for the 2020-2021 seminar is "Pursuing Humanity." The seminar portion will take place between November 2020 and April 2021, consisting of five guest speakers and five sessions with The Ink Project.

The program will be limited to between 6-12 participants, which will be selected via an application process outlined on RLT's website. There is no cost to apply or participate. Each of the chosen participants will be compensated $100 upon the successful completion of the program.

The New Voices Program is presented in partnership with The Ink Project. The Ink Project is a social justice arts organization that aims to bring equity to performance-oriented writing platforms through a mission of elevating unheard voices. The Ink Project's established experience and connections within this work will help build a strong foundation for participants to continue creating well beyond the length of the program.

"The New Voices Program is an opportunity I wish I had access to as an aspiring playwright and woman of color. There are a plethora of talented writers who fall into the bandwidth of underrepresentation," said Rimsha Afzal, Artistic Director of The Ink Project. "At The Ink Project, we aspire to elevate the opportunity for equity and creative belonging. We are thrilled that one of the ways in which we are doing this is through the New Voices Program."

