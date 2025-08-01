Photos: DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At Judson Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Judson Theatre Company’s fourth annual Summer Theatre Festival continues with Tony Award winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise, a heartfelt romantic comedy. Check out photos of the production.

The Lend Me a Tenor and Crazy for You author based the play on the real-life wartime courtship of his parents. Dear Jack, Dear Louise follows a military doctor stationed in Oregon and a budding actress in New York City who fall in love—entirely through letters—during World War II.

The production runs through August 10 at the McPherson Theater, located in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) in Pinehurst, NC.

The two-person cast features Judson Theatre Company favorite Lauren Grace Thompson and New York actor Eddie Egan, in his JTC debut. Thompson previously appeared at Judson in leading roles in Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Nile and Patrick Hamilton’s Gaslight. A Chicago-based professional voice actor, director, and dialect coach, her credits elsewhere include The Seagull, Two Gentlemen of Verona, and Much Ado About Nothing with the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and The Importance of Being Earnest at Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre.

Eddie Egan, brings a wide-ranging professional résumé that includes television appearances on Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz) and And Just Like That (HBO Max), along with stage roles in West Side Story (La Mirada Theatre, City Springs Theatre) and the world premiere of It’s a Wonderful Life: A New Musical at Capital City Theatre. He is also a veteran of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Founded in 2012 by Artistic Director Daniel Haley and Executive Producer Morgan Sills, Judson Theatre Company is Moore County’s only professional theater. Known for bringing acclaimed stage and screen talent to the Sandhills, past productions have featured Morgan Fairchild (Butterflies Are Free, 2024), Maxwell Caulfield (Gaslight, 2023), and Linda Purl (The Year of Magical Thinking, 2023). JTC artists have earned or been nominated for 23 Emmys, 10 Golden Globes, and 3 Tony Awards. JTC has received the Parides Award for Excellence in Professional Theatre from the North Carolina Theatre Conference, and multiple BroadwayWorld Raleigh awards.

Reserved seating is now available for the first time at the Summer Theatre Festival. Tickets can be purchased at TicketMeSandhills.com, with group discounts for parties of 10 or more. Audiences attending the Saturday matinees can enjoy post-show talkbacks with the cast and creative team. Concessions (including wine, beer, soda, and snacks) are available on-site.

Photo Credit: David N. Sinclair Photography