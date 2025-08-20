Photos: A GOOD BOY World Premiere At PlayMakers Repertory Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PlayMakers Repertory Company will present the world premiere of A Good Boy, an intimate and urgent new musical created by the acclaimed justice-based collective Hidden Voices. Check out photos from the show.

Performances will run August 20–24, 2025, at the Elizabeth Kenan Theatre in Chapel Hill, NC, with a facilitated post-show conversation following every performance.

Drawn from more than two decades of intensive work—including death row workshops, interviews with families, and trainings with correctional officers—A Good Boy brings audiences face-to-face with those often hidden from view: men living on death row, the families who love them, and the officers who work alongside them. Though the characters onstage are fictional, each story is rooted in real life.

Set in the charged confines of Crossroads Correctional, A Good Boy begins in the wake of a state-sanctioned execution. The prisoner count hasn’t cleared, families are stuck in the waiting room, and a lone guard is holding more than just keys. As tension rises, long-buried secrets come to light. What begins as a quiet delay becomes a reckoning and a call for transformation.

Each performance will be followed by a live, facilitated conversation with local activists, scholars, faith leaders, artists, and community organizers. These dialogues will provide audiences with an opportunity to reflect, connect, and imagine justice beyond the walls.

Performances of A Good Boy run August 20–24, 2025, at the Elizabeth Kenan Theatre in Chapel Hill, NC.

Photo Credit: PlayMakers Repertory Company



Lynden Harris and Kathryn Hunter

Yolanda Rabun

Hazel Edmond and Jade Arnold

Serena Ebhardt and Jeffrey Blair

Serena Ebhardt and Jeffrey Blair

Hazel Edmond and Yolanda Rabun

Jade Arnolda

The Cast of GOOD BOY