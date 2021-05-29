Opera House Theatre Company Announces Three Shows For This Summer

Opera House Theatre Company has announced three upcoming shows to be performed this summer. The series kicks off on June 11 with Always...Patsy Cline, running through June 13. The following twos hows are My Way, a tribute to Frank Sinatra, and Legends Live On.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.operahousetheatrecompany.org/shows.

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE

Performing at The Wilson Center

June 11-13

"Always.... Patsy Cline" Is an amazing two person show chocked full of Patsy's greatest hits & loaded with good humor, big emotions and a full band. A ceremonial show you will not want to miss.

MY WAY

Performing at The Wilson Center

June 25-27

A TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA

LEGENDS LIVE ON

Performing at The Wilson Center

July 9-11

Take a journey through the decades of timeless music as the international vocal group, LEGACY pays tribute to some of the most iconic legends of all time. From The Beatles to Bruno Mars and The Four Seasons, to Earth Wind & Fire, this show is jam-packed with hits that'll make you want to sing along and dance in your seat!

Joined by special guest, Alex Hairston, this talented group of singers have been seen performing in lead roles in hit Broadway shows including Hamilton, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Motown The Musical, In the Heights, and Hairspray.