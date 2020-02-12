North Carolina Theatre has announced its 2020-21 season, on stage at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. Opening in October, the season centers around the themes of finding one's voice and soaring to incredible heights, with classic musicals, inspiring stories, and fresh NC Theatre debuts.

"Sing out and soar! Our upcoming 2020-21 season at NC Theatre celebrates some of the most iconic names in entertainment and how they found their own voices, propelling them into greatness," says NC Theatre's producing artistic director, Eric Woodall. "We're thrilled to have an exciting season full of blockbuster entertainment and uplifting stories, including five NC Theatre debut productions. North Carolina audiences will not want to miss this coming season!"

For the second consecutive season, NC Theatre will produce all six shows in its lineup. Woodall also enters his second year as NC Theatre's resident producing artistic director. A Benson, NC native, he previously spent 16 years of his career in New York City as one of the top casting directors on Broadway. Woodall will continue to combine the best Broadway talent with our Triangle-area artists to create unique takes on the productions in the 2020-21 season.

The 2020-21 season will begin in October with the electrifying beats of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan (October 13-18, 2020). Then, just before the holidays, audiences will spend intimate moments with Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (November 6-15, 2020). Kicking off 2021 in February is the sinfully funny Sister Act (February 9-14, 2021), followed by the blockbuster movie turned stage production with 9 to 5, The Musical (March 23-28, 2021), featuring a high-energy score by Dolly Parton. Next, NC Theatre pays tribute to The Man in Black with Ring of Fire (April 30-May 9, 2021), featuring more than two dozen of Johnny Cash's greatest hits. Finally, the season will end with a fresh take on the family favorite, Peter Pan (July 27-August 1, 2021).

Season Ticket Information

Season subscriptions start at $232 for all six shows and are now available to purchase online and through the NC Theatre Box Office. For more information, please visit nctheatre.com or call the NC Theatre Box Office at (919) 831- 6941.

Established in 1984, North Carolina Theatre is Raleigh's premier, non-profit professional regional theatre. With its successful formula of producing top quality musicals with top national performers and local talent, North Carolina Theatre has been instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Raleigh over the years. Through its conservatory, it has provided exceptional arts training to hundreds of local youth. By offering broad access to live theatre, while strengthening economic growth, the organization continues to fortify the cultural vitality of the region. North Carolina Theatre is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission.





