North Carolina Theatre Announces Start of 2021-2022 Season

North Carolina Theatre has announced changes to its upcoming 2021-22 Season. North Carolina Theatre will begin its upcoming season in July with Jason Robert Brown's musical, Songs for a New World. This will replace Broadway Connection. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan will now move to the end of the season in August 2022.

North Carolina Theatre is ecstatic to begin its upcoming season in July 2021 with Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World. This abstract musical is a song series connected by the common theme: "the moment of decision." This show is about being faced with new circumstances, and in dealing with the new circumstances you are given you can create a new world.

"In this past year we have all faced a world of uncertainty, and we believe that opening our season with this enchanting show of uplifting music that celebrates hope and courage in the face of challenges beautifully embodies our season's theme: to find your voice and chart your own path" said Producing Artistic Director, Eric Woodall.

North Carolina Theatre is closely monitoring the novel Coronavirus and the safety of our artists and patrons remains our top priority. All shows will be planned to be adapted to follow federal, state, local, and the actors' union guidelines for safety regarding Covid-19 for artists and audiences. "We cannot thank our patrons and community enough for their patience and generosity as our theatre community has faced the crisis of having to shut down all live performances for the past year," said President and CEO Elizabeth Doran. "As our state reopens, we know we will need to return to the stage with considerable care for all."

For the first time in its history, North Carolina Theatre will provide patrons with the ability to stream its productions digitally. While ticket holders are welcome to join the in-person audience in 2021, shows will be streamed in real-time for those who are more comfortable at home.

For more information about the remainder of the season, please visit https://nctheatre.com/show-season/202021-season.

Ticket Information:

Further ticketing information will be coming at a later date. Virtual Streaming Tickets will only be provided to local subscribers and patrons.