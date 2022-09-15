Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MASTER SONGWRITERS IN CONCERT to be Presented at Hendersonville Theatre in November

Featuring area songwriters: David Childers, Carson Sloan, Josh, and Steve Durose.

Register for Raleigh News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

MASTER SONGWRITERS IN CONCERT to be Presented at Hendersonville Theatre in November

Master Songwriters in Concert will be presented by B² Realty on November 19 at 7:30 pm at Hendersonville Theatre.

This intimate concert showcasing 4 local, gifted songwriters taking turns telling the stories behind their songs and then performing them for the audience. This one-of-a-kind gathering will benefit Hendersonville Theatre's projector fund to raise money to bring film to downtown Hendersonville. Featuring area songwriters: David Childers, Carson Sloan, Josh, and Steve Durose.

About the Songwriters:

David Childers:


Singer-songwriter David Childers is a resident of Mount Holly, who fell in love with folk music as a teen, listens to jazz and opera, and fed his family by practicing law before turning to his creative passions. Childers' album, Run Skeleton Run, has made him a favorite of fans and fellow artists, including The Avett Brothers. Childers has played the syndicated World Café and Mountain Stage radio shows, Merlefest's mainstage, and toured in Europe.

J. (Judie) Carson Sloan:
J. (Judie) Carson Sloan is part of the contemporary folk trio "Rosabelle" and is a regular at open mics here in Hendersonville. Her song "Real Live Winner" was included on The Pearls' first album (1994). Carson's writing is honest, sometimes irreverent, from a woman's point of view without much sentimentality.

Josh Dunkin:


Josh Dunkin has had the great pleasure of knowing the best writers. He started writing songs, poems, and plays in high school. In college, Dunkin won some playwriting awards and started working with his writing partner Mike Barton. After college, the duo formed a successful sketch comedy show and group called Nashville: The Band. They founded Laughingstock: The Chicago Comedy Music Festival and worked hard to widen the appeal of comedy music. Dunkin's songs would start with a catchy melody and story built around a joke. Those early songs walked a thin line between comedy and heart. Over the years, Dunkin's songs kept a comedic sensibility but focused more on the stories. Since moving to Hendersonville, NC in 2015, Dunkin has expanded his subject matter to include love songs about family and coffee, murder ballads about O.J. Simpson and JonBenet Ramsey, and a myriad of other subjects. At the center of the songs is a story, but Dunkin would not say they are his story. The stories are yours and mine and ours.

Steve DuRose :

Steve DuRose is an American songwriter living in Hendersonville. He has traveled and lived all over the United States. He is often compared to songwriters such as John Prine and Townes Van Zandt due to his poetic and often melancholy lyrics and traditionally inspired melodies. While mainly known for his lyric writing, he has also composed instrumental works which are incorporated into art installations in museums in both California and New Mexico.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


North Carolina Theatre Announces Full Cast Creative Team For SISTER ACTNorth Carolina Theatre Announces Full Cast Creative Team For SISTER ACT
September 14, 2022

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional regional theatre, has announced the full cast and creative team for Sister Act, directed and choreographed by Robert Hartwell. Performances will run from October 11- October 16 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. “NCT is delighted to be producing this joyful romp of a musical. 
Harry Connick, Jr. Comes To Durham Performing Arts Center, November 22- 23Harry Connick, Jr. Comes To Durham Performing Arts Center, November 22- 23
September 13, 2022

HARRY CONNICK, JR. invites you to DPAC for two shows, November 22 and 23 to celebrate the holidays with him and his band as 2022 draws to a close.  One of the most beloved artists performing holiday music, Harry has been thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his own originals and fan favorites like “(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas.”
Raleigh Little Theatre Opens PRIDE AND PREJUDICE This WeekRaleigh Little Theatre Opens PRIDE AND PREJUDICE This Week
September 13, 2022

Raleigh Little Theatre presents “Pride and Prejudice” by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Jane Austen. After several pandemic-related delays that span three seasons of shows, RLT’s production will be performed as part of the 22-23 season in the Sutton Theatre September 16 - October 2. “Pride and Prejudice” is directed by Jeri Lynn Schulke.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.