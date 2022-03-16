Lyle Lovett And His Large Band Return To DPAC On August 2022

Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett has confirmed a 2022 tour with his Large Band and will be returning to DPAC on August 15, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC: Mon-Fri 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Ticketmaster.com

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as a preview of songs from his upcoming album on Verve Records, scheduled for release this May.



Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC was recently nominated for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.



With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting 500,000 guests per year to its 200+ performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and the heralded American Dance Festival. Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.

For more information, please visit: www.DPACnc.com.