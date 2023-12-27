Legendary Drama Director Wendell Tabb Runs For Durham School Board

Wendell Tabb, Retired Educator and Creator of the play State of Urgency announced his candidacy for Durham School Board.

Tabb served 35 years as an educator with Durham Public Schools while leading the award winning Theatre Arts Program at Hillside High School. He believes it is time to further lend his voice to creating policies that will enhance students' academic growth during these challenging times in public education.

Tabb has always been a voice for the people by creating plays that address the needs of the community. One such play is State of Urgency that addresses issues concerning gun violence, racism, mental health, and police brutality that affect the lives of our youth today. After the death of 5-year old Khloe Fennel and attending her funeral, he knew it was time to do even more for his community. Nationally and locally, he also saw an increase in school violence coupled with a lack of respect towards educators and students.

In light of recent nationwide school lockdowns, Tabb's top priority will be School Safety and Security. He states, "There should be zero tolerance for school violence, weapons, and bullying. These issues have a negative impact on student achievement. When students and staff feel safe and secure in their school environment, they are more productive and are able to create positive learning experiences, which results in high student achievement"

In more detail, here is a breakdown of Tabb's top 5 priorities for Durham School Board candidacy:

School Safety and Security

● Mental Health and Wellness

● Teacher and Staff Retention, Recruitment and Hiring

● Enhancing Literacy Skills based on Grade Level Comprehension ● Funding for New and Renovated Facilities with a focus on climate change

School Safety and Security

Maintaining school safety is my top priority for students, parents, and staff. There should be zero tolerance for school violence, weapons, and bullying. These issues have a negative impact on student achievement. When students and staff feel safe and secure in their school environment, they are more productive and are able to create positive learning experiences, which results in high student achievement.

There is a heavy debate about metal detectors in schools, and I am calling for action to make schools safer. My goal is to do everything I possibly can to ensure students are safe. I am aware that opponents of metal detectors in schools frequently oppose them out of fear that metal detectors will create a "prison-like" environment. There should be policies created that would eliminate the school to prison pipeline. I agree that I do not want that type of environment for our schools. I believe with new technology and rapid advancement of detectors, we should be able to eliminate a prison-like environment. Funding for state of the art metal detectors in schools would be needed and I would advocate for such funding. A safe school climate is key for student success. It is important that we engage the community by mobilizing parents, community members, and other stakeholders to advocate for a safe school environment.

Mental Health and Wellness

In Durham Public Schools, I believe there is a greater need for Mental Health Wellness Days. This approach is crucial for promoting emotional well-being by offering a designated time for self-reflection, stress reduction, and relaxation. These dedicated days will foster a culture of mental health awareness, encouraging open conversations about mental well-being and providing students with valuable tools to manage stress and build resilience. There should be a policy that strategically aligns mental health days with student activities. This would contribute to a positive and supportive learning environment.

Teacher and Staff Retention, Recruitment and Hiring Teacher and staff retention is a major priority for maintaining a stable and experienced educational environment for Durham Public Schools students. Effective recruitment and hiring strategies are essential to attract talented educators, staff, and administrators, contributing to the overall success of a school by building a strong team and promoting a thriving learning community. It is important that Durham Public Schools identifies individuals with a commitment to transformative change, ensuring a dedicated team capable of driving improvement and fostering a positive educational environment in challenging circumstances. I will advocate for competitive teacher and staff pay as well as higher compensation for extra duty and extra curricular activities.

Enhancing Literacy Skills based on Grade Level Comprehension In order to get all of our students on grade level, I believe implementing differentiated reading programs tailored to each grade level's comprehension abilities can significantly enhance literacy skills. Durham Public Schools educators must create targeted interventions that foster reading and writing comprehension and strengthen students' overall literacy proficiency. We must get all of our students reading on grade level.

Funding for New and Renovated Facilities with a focus on climate change

As a board member, I will support schools "Going Green" to promote energy efficiency and sustainability. Schools embracing eco-friendly transportation and sustainable building designs contribute to a healthier environment by reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the ecological footprint. Integrating energy-efficient technologies and eco-friendly materials not only promotes environmental stewardship but also provides students with valuable lessons in sustainability, fostering a culture of responsibility and awareness.

I believe that school buildings should be designed with sustainability. Elements such as natural lighting, green roofs, etc. are becoming standard elements of modern school architecture.

Durham Public Schools should also look to the future for electric school buses that will provide a greener environment.

Joining the Durham School Board is a great opportunity for Wendell Tabb to continue to make a difference by informing and educating our district and community of the issues and how to move forward in greatness.