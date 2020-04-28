Lee Street Theatre and Piedmont Players Come Together to Ask For Help During Health Crisis

WBTV has reported that Lee Street Theatre and Piedmont Players have come together to ask for help during this time when regional theaters need it most.

The theaters released a statement saying:

"With our statewide stay-at-home mandate, we are unable to produce any of our planned performances at this time. While our revenue streams have dried up, our expenses have not gone away...Funds raised from this appeal will be shared evenly by our two organizations. The Boards of both Lee Street Theatre and Piedmont Players Theatre are in complete and unanimous support of this joint effort."

They continued on to say:

"We are very fortunate to live in a community so rich in the arts. In order to maintain that rich culture after this pandemic has passed, we need to support our organizations during the crisis. Our world is experiencing something unlike any of us have ever seen in our lifetimes. Our two organizations stand together in solidarity as we strive to preserve performance arts in Salisbury.

Visit Make a Donation" at www.piedmontplayers.com and choose "Theatre Salisbury" or email bm@piedmontplayers.com with any questions.

