Laura Osnes to Appear on Theatre Raleigh's LIVING ROOM LIVE!

Tune in Monday, September 7th at 7:30pm ET!

Sep. 1, 2020  

Theatre Raleigh has the exciting opportunity to welcome two-time Tony Nominee Laura Osnes as the special guest on Living Room LIVE!

"We are beyond honored to have Laura Osnes join us on our weekly broadcast! She is truly one of the most spectacular singers I have witnessed on Broadway in the last 20+ years, and she is a wonderful human to boot!" says Lauren Kennedy Brady, Producing Artistic Director of Theatre Raleigh. "Because of my history in NYC, Theatre Raleigh is uniquely positioned to showcase Broadway talent in our virtual shows with the hopes of engaging a more national audience alongside the commitment to celebrating local artists and organizations!"

Head to YouTube Monday, Sept 7th at 7:30pm EST for the interview and the show:

If you join for the show, please consider making a $10 donation instead of a ticket fee: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/donate/?dfId=a0n61000005itCbAAI


