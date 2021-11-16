Ice Skating Rink To Be Held At Red Hat Amphitheater

This holiday season, residents and visitors can enjoy the thrill of ice skating in a winter wonderland created in the heart of downtown Raleigh at Red Hat Amphitheater. THE RINK presented by UNC Health will feature a natural ice rink with stunning views of the Raleigh skyline.

"We're thrilled to bring some festive holiday spirit to downtown Raleigh this year," said Kerry Painter, Director/GM of Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex. "This is the perfect opportunity to start a new holiday tradition as Red Hat Amphitheater is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland."

"UNC Health is proud to support this wonderful winter attraction," said Kerry Grace Heckle, UNC Health's Executive Director of Corporate and Community Relations. "We hope that it will attract more families to downtown Raleigh for some cheerful outdoor exercise and fun."

Skater admission is $11 which includes skate rental, and non-skaters' admission is $6, plus any applicable taxes and fees. Tickets go on sale today, November 16 at 10am and are available for purchase at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts box office Monday through Friday 10am-2pm, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone 1-800-982-2787. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Red Hat Amphitheater box office 30 minutes before gates open each day.

Groups of 10 or more receive a 10% discount and can contact the box office 919-996-8700 or PACboxoffice@raleighnc.gov for purchase. Special Monday-Wednesday availability, along with food and beverage package options are also available for corporate groups, perfect for entertaining clients or employees. Organizations interested in booking a corporate event should contact Mara Craft 919-996-8509 or mara.craft@raleighnc.gov.

THE RINK presented by UNC Health will operate from November 20, 2021-January 1, 2022.