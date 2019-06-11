Duke Energy Center Unveils Oak City Insider

If you're familiar with the iconic Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh then you know it houses some of the region's most treasured performing companies which include the North Carolina Symphony, Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Theatre, North Carolina Opera and Pinecone. In an effort to allow more patrons a chance to experience, what can only be described, as an incredible art offering, Duke Energy Center has created the Oak City Insider, "Sample the Arts" ticket package. With limited tickets available, the Oak City Insider will include access to six performances from various art forms ranging from theatre, music, and dance. Patrons will also receive a concession voucher valid for each performance and exclusive Oak City Insider swag.

"Our resident companies can only be described as the heart and soul of this venue", says Jim Lavery, Duke Energy Center General Manager. "The Oak City Insider is designed to showcase them as the beautiful and eclectic group of artists and musicians they are. We hope patrons will take this opportunity to enjoy the magic, professionalism and sheer talent they bring to downtown Raleigh."

Performances included in the Oak City Insider package:

October 12, 2019 - CAROLINA BALLET'S FRANKENSTEIN

This Halloween, Artistic Director Zalman Raffael debuts his all new Frankenstein! What better way to get in the spirit of the season than an evening of chills and thrills?! Last season, the premiere of Raffael's Sleepy Hollow blew audiences away! You don't want to miss this creative new work featuring all new sets, costumes and music.

November 7, 2019 - Live Nation'S WE WILL ROCK YOU

While We Will Rock You is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it's also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect We Will Rock You to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen's concerts.

December 13, 2019 - NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY'S HOLIDAY POPS

This annual tradition is getting bigger and better and will feature all your festive musical favorites, plus the NCS Children's Chorus, carolers, falling snow, a sing-along, a chorus line of dancing Santas, and a few surprises to make your holiday bright!

January 10, 2020 - PINECONE'S THE STEEL WHEELS

Virginia-based acoustic roots music collective The Steel Wheels have announced the July 12 release of their seventh full-length album, Over The Trees. Recorded in Maine with producer Sam Kassirer, Over The Trees draws attention to the impeccable harmonies of the four original members: Trent Wagler (guitar/banjo), Eric Brubaker (fiddle), Brian Dickel (bass), and Jay Lapp (guitars/mandolin). Kevin Garcia, who plays multiple percussion instruments, keyboard, and mallet-based instruments, formally joined the band after the 2017 release of Wild as We Came Here, which Kassirer also produced. . In addition to familiar-to-fans harmonies, The Steel Wheels ventured a little farther out of their known comfort zone for Over The Trees. "This is a bit of an experimental record at times, with new sounds and influences," Wagler says. "We know where we come from. We are a string band from Virginia, but we are evolving with this album, and we are embracing the future."

February 12, 2020 - North Carolina Theatre'S KINKY BOOTS

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and featuring 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots is the huge-hearted, high-heeled hit that took Broadway by storm. Based on true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think! With understanding and compassion, a struggling factory owner and a wildly fabulous entertainer join forces to create a great business and an even stronger friendship. Don't miss the chance to dance along with us during this fearless, upbeat musical sensation - no matter your footwear!

April 3, 2020 - NORTH CAROLINA OPERA'S MOZART THE MAGIC FLUTE

Mozart's delightful, fairy tale comedy The Magic Flute comes to life in a brand new, never-before-seen production designed and built specifically for North Carolina Opera. The Queen of the Night convinces Prince Tamino to rescue her daughter, Pamina, from the clutches of the evil high priest Sarastro. He soon learns that Sarastro is not a villain, but the virtuous leader of an enlightened group that both Tamino and Pamina wish to join. With the help of the colorful, zany bird catcher Papageno and his magic bells, Tamino and Pamina pass a series of entrance tests, thus ensuring that love and goodness carry the day.

The Oak City Insider, "Sample the Arts" ticket package is $225 and goes on sale Wednesday, June 12. Limited quantities are available. For more information, please log on to www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com/oak-city-insider





