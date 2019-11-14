DPAC Launches Inclusion Project

DPAC is proud to announce the launch of a new community initiative, DPAC's Inclusion Project.

This special program will provide a DPAC VIP experience to deserving community members, who serve to make a difference every day in the Triangle. Recipients will have the opportunity to enjoy the magic of live entertainment at DPAC, as a small reward and recognition for their service in our communities.

"At DPAC, we are constantly striving to give back to our community," said Megan Rindoks, Community Engagement Manager. "I am hopeful that DPAC's Inclusion Project will welcome many news faces through our doors and honor deserving Triangle residents."

DPAC's Inclusion Project VIP Packages include two (2) tickets to a DPAC event, one (1) VIP parking pass, and two (2) passes to the Johnson Lexus President's Club hospitality area.

For more information or to nominate a deserving community member, please visit https://www.dpacnc.com/community/dpac-inclusion-project and upload a short video sharing why this person deserves to be chosen to receive a DPAC VIP package through DPAC's Inclusion Project. Applications for the first DPAC VIP package to Irving Berlin's White Christmas will be accepted until November 30th. More events available through DPAC's Inclusion Project will be announced later this month.

For more information please go to www.DPACnc.com.





