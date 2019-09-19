DPAC Announces Digital Lottery For HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER

DPAC announces that beginning September 20th at 9:00 AM, a digital lottery will take place for Harry Connick, JR. - A Celebration of Cole Porter. This pre-Broadway show will premiere at DPAC on September 21st through 22nd for three great shows.

A limited number of $25 seats will be available via an online lottery. The lottery will happen online only the day prior to each designated performance. Please Note: Locations vary per performance. In some cases, seats may be partial view, and while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, in most cases multiple seats will be split up and not adjacent to each other.

HOW TO ENTER

Visit https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/harry-connick-jr-a-celebration-of-cole-porter and select the lottery entry page.

Click the "Enter Now" button for the performance you want to attend. Registration for all performances begins at 9:00 AM the day prior to the registered performance and will close at 2:00 PM.

Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Guests will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.

After the lottery closes the day prior to the registered performance, guests will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.

After payment has been received, guests can pick up tickets at DPAC no sooner than 30 minutes before show time with a valid photo ID.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Guests must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the names used to enter. Digital lottery tickets are for single seats and pairs. Tickets are non-transferable, and seats may not be located together. All lottery prices include taxes and facility fees. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

ABOUT Harry Connick, JR. - A Celebration of Cole Porter

Prior to Broadway, Harry Connick, JR.-A Celebration of Cole Porter will have its world premiere at DPAC on September 21st & 22nd. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit DPACNC.com.

Connick will release his debut album on legendary Verve Records, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, this October. A national tour of Harry Connick Jr.-A Celebration of Cole Porter will kick off in the 2020-21 season following the Broadway engagement.

Featuring a modern, multi-media presentation of some of Porter's most beloved songs in an unprecedented and unique way, Connick will delight audiences with his signature style that has been called by The New York Times "blatantly seductive", while celebrating the life's work of a legend's significant contribution to the Great American Songbook.

Harry Connick Jr. has sold millions of albums around the world, won Grammy awards as well as Emmy awards for his performances on the screen, and has been honored with Tony nominations for his work as both an actor and composer for the Broadway stage.

For more information, please visit www.harryconnickjr.com





