DPAC Announces Broadway Season - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, HADESTOWN, and More!

DPAC has announced the SunTrust Now Truist Broadway season for 2021.

Season seats go on sale Friday, June 26th at 12:00 Noon. Season packages start as low as $21 a month on a 12-month payment plan.

SunTrust Now Truist Broadway's new season includes:

· PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL February 23-28, 2021

· TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD March 16-21, 2021

· OKLAHOMA! April 20-25, 2021

· TOOTSIE September 21-26, 2021

· AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS December 7-12, 2021

· 1776, New Pre-Broadway Production of the Tony Award-Winning Musical: December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

· HADESTOWN February 22-27, 2022

In addition, season members will have the opportunity to add HAMILTON to their season package before the start of public sales. HAMILTON will be on stage at DPAC December 30, 2020 - January 24, 2021.

"This upcoming season is undeniably our biggest yet," said Rachel Traversari, DPAC's Senior Director of Marketing. "Each production represents the best of Broadway, and we cannot wait for guests to experience the unforgettable stories portrayed within each of these critically acclaimed shows."

