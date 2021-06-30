City Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series Continuing Through July

The delightful sounds of local artists and performers will continue at City Plaza, as Noon Tunes has now been extended through July. This free lunchtime concert series was initially only scheduled through June, but due to an overwhelming turnout will now be extended.

This series was created by the Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex along with Downtown Raleigh Alliance as a way to bring more people out and about in downtown Raleigh, while helping to support local businesses.

"Each week we saw more and more residents grabbing lunch and enjoying the live performances and knew that this was something we had to continue," said Kerry Painter, Director/GM of the Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex.

The July performances will take place every Wednesday from 12-1pm at City Plaza and will feature local artists presented by PineCone - the Piedmont Council of Traditional Music.

"We're so happy to see people coming back out for live music. This month there's a little something for everyone. Folk songs, rancheras and bluegrass breakdowns will make for fun lunchtime companions," said David Brower Executive Director of PineCone.

The full lineup includes:

Wednesday, July 7: Kamara Thomas

Wednesday, July 14: Into the Fog

Wednesday, July 21: La China Padilla y su SierreÃ±o

Wednesday, July 28: Dewey & Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen

More information is available at www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com and https://downtownraleigh.org/do/noon-tunes-city-plaza