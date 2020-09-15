Carolina Ballet and North Carolina Theatre to Present RECOGNIZING THE ARTS Virtual Performance

Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Theatre, and accompanying artists will present Recognizing the Arts.

Recognizing the Arts is a free, virtual event that aims to celebrate the incredible artists and artmakers in the Triangle, and to say "thank you" to Carolina Ballet and North Carolina Theatre patrons.

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 7:00PM EST. This is a virtual event. Access the performance on Saturday, Sept. 26 on Carolina Ballet and North Carolina Theatre's YouTube channels, where the performance will premiere at 7:00PM.

Recognizing the Arts, devised by Carolina Ballet and North Carolina Theatre, will be performed on the Red Hat Amphitheater stage and streamed virtually for the public on September 26 at 7PM. Due to the continuing complications of COVID-19, like most performing arts companies, Carolina Ballet and North Carolina Theatre will not be kicking off new seasons this fall but still wanted to bring patrons a free sampling, virtually. Although the selections may not be directly related to the upcoming seasons, Carolina Ballet and North Carolina Theatre want to present an artistic taste of the high quality, professional arts entertainment produced right here in downtown Raleigh. This presentation has been constructed as a thank you to patrons for being loyal, engaged, and constant in their support during these very difficult times. Carolina Ballet and North Carolina Theatre thanks patrons for not only bolstering their own organizations, but all of the Triangle arts organizations. Note: Red Hat Amphitheater will not host an audience for this performance to comply with the City of Raleigh's COVID-19 health and safety recommendations. This is a virtual event.

