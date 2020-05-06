Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces Dance Challenge for 2020 Senior Class

Cape Fear Regional Theatre (CFRT) and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Cape Fear Valley are proud to announce the 2020 Senior Class Dance Challenge. All high school seniors enrolled at a school in Cumberland County can learn choreography taught by Emmy-award winning celebrity choreographer Tyce Diorio. Diorio will choreograph to Meghan Trainor's song "I Love Me" and students will be invited to learn the choreography and submit videos as a celebration of their achievements during their educational careers. CFRT will edit the submissions together and will premiere the final product on the CFRT Facebook Page on Saturday, May 30 at 8:00pm.

Diorio is the innovative choreographer behind Taylor Swift's Red, 1989, and Reputation albums, live performances, and world tours. For many Americans, his name is most recognizable for his work on So You Think You Can Dance for which he won an Emmy Award in 2009. His choreography has been executed by icons from Jennifer Lopez to Lorde, and Diorio has also appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award winning productions of Chicago and Fosse. Last season, his work was seen right here in Fayetteville as the choreographer for CFRT's world premiere production of Music City. "We are honored to partner with the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Cape Fear Valley to create this unique and celebratory opportunity for seniors in our county," said Mary Kate Burke, Artistic Director of Cape Fear Regional Theatre.

The Cohen Clinic is private non-profit behavioral health clinic in Fayetteville that provides easily accessible therapy services to the military and veteran communities. The mental and emotional health of our teens has been a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Cohen Clinic is proud to sponsor a program that addresses the issue. The support of the Cohen Clinic, which covering a large portion of the production cost, is essential in making this program possible.

"At a time when so many rites of passage are being removed from their final year high school, we wanted to let students know that we are thinking of them and honoring their success while also creating a more communal experience of the social media dance challenges they are all doing in isolation." said Mary Kate Burke.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cape Fear Regional Theatre to bring this opportunity to the Class of 2020 in our community, especially our military-related students," said Sheila Weaver, Cohen Clinic Director. "During this unprecedented time, it is vital to reach out to our youth who have endured so much in this time of social distancing and isolation. Sponsoring community events that support the mental and emotional health of our community is part of the Cohen Clinic's mission, and the Dance Challenge provides a positive, uplifting, and fun venue to be together during this time."

To learn more about the project, visit www.CFRT.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You