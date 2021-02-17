Burning Coal Theatre Company to Present KIDSWRITE 2021

Burning Coal Theatre Company has announced Kidswrite 2021, a collection of short plays written by young playwrights, selected from submissions solicited from Wake and 13 surrounding counties.

Every spring, Burning Coal Theatre receives play submissions from local 6th-12th graders that are then professionally produced for the public. Burning Coal will assemble a team of skilled theatre artists to bring these young writers' stories to life.

The Kidswrite Festival was created in 2004 to encourage young writers in central NC by producing their original one act plays. Finalists are chosen from submissions. Applications are open to students from 6th-12th grade in Wake and 13 surrounding counties. Those scripts are produced at the theatre and then published in a book available for purchase.

Performance dates are Friday and Saturday, May 28th and 29th at 7pm. Tickets are $10 apiece and may be obtained at the door. More information at 919.834.4001 or at www.burningcoal.org. NOTE: if the Coronavirus situation has not cleared by these dates, we will present the performances livestreamed.