Burning Coal Plans for Two Summer Theatre Conservatories

Burning Coal Theatre is heading in to 2021 with optimistic that they will be able to host two summer conservatories for young people.

In June 2021, Burning Coal Theatre hopes to be able to do a live summer conservatory for area middle school students from 6th through 8th grades. Cost of conservatory will be $295. The program runs Friday, June 14th through 25th, 2021. Performance will be Friday, June 25th at 6pm. Tickets will only be available at the door. More information at 919.834.4001 or at www.burningcoal.org.

Each year, the conservatory spends two weeks working from 10am-3pm learning clowning, movement, voice production, theatre games and improvisation. At the end of the two-week period, they present a work that they have created themselves using those newly learned skills. All social distancing requirements will be strictly adhered to and a limited number of students will be accepted into the conservatory.

In July, the intensive, three-week conservatory is aimed at high school students interested in rigorous, professional training. Cost of conservatory will be $425. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, July 30 & 31, 2021 at 7pm. Tickets will only be available at the door. More information at 919.834.4001 or at www.burningcoal.org.

Summer Theatre Conservatory Sr. runs from 10am-4pm, with classes in the mornings, followed by rehearsals for a play in the afternoons. This year's play is The Tempest by William Shakespeare All social distancing requirements will be strictly adhered to and a limited number of students will be accepted into the conservatory.

This year, students will also receive instruction from aerial theatre artists from Time Flies Circus, a Brooklyn-based theatre collective specializing in aerial, clowning, and other unique theatre performance techniques.

Learn more at www.burningcoal.org.