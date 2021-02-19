Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Burning Coal Plans for Two Summer Theatre Conservatories

STC Sr. is an intensive, three-week conservatory for high school students interested in rigorous, professional training.

Feb. 19, 2021  

Burning Coal Theatre is heading in to 2021 with optimistic that they will be able to host two summer conservatories for young people.

In June 2021, Burning Coal Theatre hopes to be able to do a live summer conservatory for area middle school students from 6th through 8th grades. Cost of conservatory will be $295. The program runs Friday, June 14th through 25th, 2021. Performance will be Friday, June 25th at 6pm. Tickets will only be available at the door. More information at 919.834.4001 or at www.burningcoal.org.

Each year, the conservatory spends two weeks working from 10am-3pm learning clowning, movement, voice production, theatre games and improvisation. At the end of the two-week period, they present a work that they have created themselves using those newly learned skills. All social distancing requirements will be strictly adhered to and a limited number of students will be accepted into the conservatory.

In July, the intensive, three-week conservatory is aimed at high school students interested in rigorous, professional training. Cost of conservatory will be $425. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, July 30 & 31, 2021 at 7pm. Tickets will only be available at the door. More information at 919.834.4001 or at www.burningcoal.org.

Summer Theatre Conservatory Sr. runs from 10am-4pm, with classes in the mornings, followed by rehearsals for a play in the afternoons. This year's play is The Tempest by William Shakespeare All social distancing requirements will be strictly adhered to and a limited number of students will be accepted into the conservatory.

This year, students will also receive instruction from aerial theatre artists from Time Flies Circus, a Brooklyn-based theatre collective specializing in aerial, clowning, and other unique theatre performance techniques.

Learn more at www.burningcoal.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Point Me Toward The Stage Mug
Broadway Is My Life Pillow
All The World's A Stage Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Raleigh Stories
Producing Artistic Director of Raleigh Theatre Joins Bucks County Playhouses Virtual Show Photo

Producing Artistic Director of Raleigh Theatre Joins Bucks County Playhouse's Virtual Show

Kelli OHara Joins Theatre Raleighs Monthly Virtual Show CHARACTER BUILDING Photo

Kelli O'Hara Joins Theatre Raleigh's Monthly Virtual Show CHARACTER BUILDING

Pioneer Theater Plans Reopen After Raising Funds For Projector Repairs Photo

Pioneer Theater Plans Reopen After Raising Funds For Projector Repairs

Womens Theatre Festival Announces OTHELLO Photo

Women's Theatre Festival Announces OTHELLO


More Hot Stories For You

  • Salzburger Landestheater Presents LITTLE BORDER TRAFFIC
  • Salzburger Landestheater Presents THE MAGIC FLUTE
  • Salzburger Landestheater Presents CINDERELLA
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!