Bert Kreischer Comes To DPAC This April

Comedian Bert Kreischer will launch a brand-new tour, The Berty Boy Tour, in 2020 including a stop at DPAC in Durham, NC on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sellout crowds across the country. His standup specials "Secret Time" and "The Machine" are currently streaming globally on Netflix. Described as having a "rare and incredible talent" (Interrobang), Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Between his two previous stand-up specials, "The Machine" on Showtime (2016) and "Comfortably Dumb" on Comedy Central (2009), his two podcasts: "Bertcast," and "Open Tabs," his YouTube cooking show: "Something's Burning," his book "Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child" (2014), Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight" (Interrobang).

Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, Bert seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove "that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age," (Forbes). His infamous story about robbing a train with the Russian Mafia was recently optioned by Legendary (the studio behind The Hangover Series, Jurassic World, and Straight Outta Compton) to be turned into a movie. After the successful debut of The Body Shots World Tour in 2019, where he quickly sold out theaters and added shows in almost every market, Bert is launching a brand new tour in 2020, The Berty Boy Tour, where he will do shows in even larger venues across the country.

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC attracts over 500,000 guests per year to its 200+ events.

With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting more than 200 performances a year, including spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and the heralded American Dance Festival. Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal. For more information please go to www.DPACnc.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You