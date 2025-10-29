BWW Q&A: Amaya White Talks ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Theatre Raleigh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld spoke to Amaya White about starring in Theatre Raleigh's production of Once on this Island. Theatre Raleigh is a professional, nonprofit theater company based in Raleigh, N.C. dedicated to inclusion and diversity, enriching the community through innovative and intimate theatrical experiences.

Theatre Raleigh's origins date back to the late K.D. Kennedy Jr., and his son, Michael, starting a Hot Summer Nights theater series at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in 2005. Kennedy's daughter, Broadway star Lauren Kennedy Brady, took over in 2008. Brady studied at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and performed on Broadway (Sunset Boulevard, Side Show, Les Miserables, Spamalot and more). Brady uses her Broadway connections to bring in top talent for the company's shows and concert series. In June 2020, Brady moved the theater company to North Raleigh.

She has raised more than $500,000 as part of an ongoing $1 million capital campaign to convert an 18,000-square-foot space into a hub for performing arts. A 3,600-square-foot main stage is the centerpiece of the new location, which opened in 2022 and includes technical balconies, a sprung floor and flexible seating. Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd. Info: theatreraleigh.com

Amaya White's credits include the national tour of Six the musical, Beautiful at Ogunquit Playhouse, Parade at American Theatre Group, Beehive at Milwaukee Rep, and Jelly’s Last Jam at Long Wharf Theatre. She would like to send extra love and gratitude to her family, friends, and the Collective IG: @yourstrulyamaya

What inspired you to take on the role of Ti Moune in Once on This Island?

I’ve always felt connected to the character Ti Moune. She’s a young woman that exudes joy and love while uniting everyone in her community. Her song “Waiting For Life” is one of my favorites in the musical theatre canon, I’ve been singing it since I was ten years old. The way she yearns for something bigger than herself and asks the Gods to use her resonates so deeply with me. I think as humans we all search for that same divine purpose to be used for something larger than ourselves.

How has your experience been working with Theatre Raleigh on this project?

It’s so special to go to work in a room that feels safe to explore, to play, and to take risk and knowing that if I fall or do something unexpected, I’ll be supported. It’s also incredibly fulfilling to collaborate with other black artist who share the same passion and excitement to tell this story. This process has felt grounded, joyful, and deeply aligned!

What aspect of Ti Moune's character do you relate to the most?

I relate to Ti Moune’s need to radiate joy and love within her community. She has unwavering faith in her purpose and a deep belief that she can achieve anything she sets her mind to. I see that same determination in myself, the drive to care for others and keep going even if feels as though the odds are stacked against me. As an artist it often feels Iike we’re “waiting for life to begin” by booking our dream roles or the next big opportunity. But similar to Ti Moune, I’ve learned to keep moving forward with courage and faith. If God placed a dream on my heart, I know it must be something I’m meant achieve.

How do you think performing in Raleigh has influenced your current performance?

Although we haven’t started performances yet, Raleigh has already influenced my experience in a positive way. There’s a real sense of kindness and community here, even the smallest interactions at the grocery store or running on the greenways, have touched my heart. The warmth I received from those interactions has carried into the rehearsal room where everyone’s feels uplifted. I’m really looking forward to performing for Raleigh audiences and can’t wait to see how they’ll receive the show once we open.

What do you hope audiences take away from your performance as Ti Moune?

I hope that audiences leave inspired by Ti Moune’s courage to love fully and believe deeply despite her external conditions. She’s a reminder that faith, love, and purpose can transcend circumstances. Beyond that, I hope my performance encourages young artist, especially young black girls, to see themselves reflected on stage and that we deserve to take up space in this industry.

How does the story of Once on This Island resonate with you personally?

My mother’s side of the family is Guyanese, and since I was young, I’ve been immersed in Caribbean culture and music. I saw Once On This Island for the first time at Paper Mill Playhouse, and it was so refreshing to hear music that I connected with displayed in such a vibrant and beautiful story. It was also one of the first times I saw a show with an all black cast, and that experience gave me the courage and inspiration that I could pursue this career professionally.

What do you look forward to the most when performing as Ti Moune?

I’m excited to take on the challenge of fully embodying Ti Moune’s journey from start to finish. She rarely leaves the stage, so I have the honor of getting to live through all of the emotional turmoil in real time. It’s a physical, emotional, and vocal marathon, and I’m ready to discover how to sustain my performance while staying present with the other performers. There’s no hiding in this show and I’m excited to be vulnerable in this way. Every day I’m learning more about myself and the character, and this process is stretching me in the best way possible.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Audiences should come see Once On This Island because it’s pure joy. It tells a story that’s rooted in love, community, and resilience while highlighting black culture with an underscoring of fun Caribbean rhythms. From the moment the show begins, you’re not just an audience member, you’re immersed in the storytelling as well. It’s vibrant and full of heart. In a time when the world feels very divided, this show is a beautiful reminder to keep hoping, keep believing, and keep loving each other.