BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL At Theatre Raleigh

Theatre Raleigh presents the first show in its 2019 Summer Series, Beehive: the 60's musical . Beehive is the ultimate celebration of 1960's female empowerment, all accomplished by a vast array of the most celebrated and memorable songs of the era.

Featuring such timeless classics as "My Boyfriend's Back", "Be My Baby", "Son of a Preacher Man", and "Me and Bobby McGee", Beehive nostalgically recalls the days of miniskirts, transistor radios and flower power. Told from the perspective of six women who came of ages in this enigmatic decade, these young ladies look back on a host of issues ranging from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation all accompanied by the classic songs of the 60's that we all know and love.

All performances are at the Kennedy Theatre in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are available as part of the 2019 Summer Series Subscription. Subscriptions include one ticket to each show of the 2019 Summer Series and are $155 for Adults

and $145 for Senior/Student/Military. Single tickets are $35 for adults and $32.50 for Senior/Student/Military.

Tickets available from our box office by calling 919.832.9997. or by visiting www.theatreraleigh.com.

"We have an incredible 2019 Summer Series in store for our patrons, curated especially for their desire for challenging, provocative and highly entertaining professional theatre in our intimate setting! And Beehive: The 60's Musical encapsulates all those qualities with a female power punch! It seems only fitting that this female run company should kick off this season with the ultimate girl power musical!" says Lauren Kennedy Brady, Producing Artistic Director of Theatre Raleigh





