Angela Robinson to Star in North Carolina Theatre's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

North Carolina Theatre announced today that the leading role of "Billie Holiday" in their upcoming production of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill will be performed by Angela Robinson, directed by Jarvis Antonio Green.

Performances will run from November 5 - November 14 at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

"We are extremely excited to bring the story of Billie Holiday to life through this incredible performer, " said North Carolina Theatre President and CEO, Elizabeth Doran.

Angela Robinson recently earned television fame for her Gracie Award-winning portrayal of villainess "Veronica Harrington" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, which ended in July 2021 after 8 seasons on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Her Broadway credits include The Color Purple, Wonderful Town, Bells are Ringing, and more. She performed in the national tours of Dreamgirls and The Wizard of Oz, and in Off-Broadway productions at The Public Theatre and Primary Stages. Lady Day will be Robinson's first production with North Carolina Theatre.

"Onstage, trailblazing songstress Billie Holliday influenced the future of jazz with her one-of-a kind vocal delivery. Offstage, she battled the ghosts of her past, often succumbing to the powerful demons she fought against so valiantly. We are ecstatic that Television and Broadway star, Angela Robinson is joining us to play Billie. Angela is dream casting for this role. With her powerhouse Broadway background and her magnificent portrayal of villainess "Veronica Harrington," Angela possesses the masterful singing and acting skills necessary to bring this legend to life. Angela Robinson is a legend herself," said North Carolina Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Eric Woodall.

In Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, one of the greatest jazz singers of all time intimately shares her loves and her losses. Set in a small bar in Philadelphia, 1959, Lady Day recounts the life of Billie Holiday, and the unraveling of an addicted artist, through the songs that made her famous. More than a dozen moving musical numbers are interlaced with personal stories, both hard and humorous, to recount a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

This show is recommended for ages 13+ due to adult language and subject matter.

For eight seasons, Angela Robinson portrayed the sophisticated villainess, ice queen Veronica Harrington on The Haves and The Have Nots. Robinson won the 2015 Gracie Awards for Best Female Actress - One to Watch for her performance. Prior to landing on HAHNs, the award-winning actress nurtured a career deeply rooted in theater, including starring in the original Broadway production of "Oprah Winfrey Presents: 'The Color Purple'" as Shug Avery. Other Broadway credits include: Wonderful Town, Bells Are Ringing, and Play On!. Off Broadway, she starred in "Radiant Baby," at New York's Public Theatre, "Call the Children Home," and several shows with City Center's "ENCORES." She has worked in regional theaters throughout the country. Some of her favorite regional productions are: "Into the Woods," "Two Gentlemen of Verona," and "The Wiz." She toured nationally with" The Color Purple" (for which she is the winner of an Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) Award), "Dreamgirls" and "The Wizard of Oz" with Eartha Kitt. Her television and film credits include Law & Order: SVU, Another Bed and several regional and national commercials. She's been nominated twice for a Black Theatre Alliance Award (The Color Purple and Dreamgirls) and for an Audelco Award (Radiant Baby). Angela is a member of the Grammy-Nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices and spent time early in her career traveling the world with the USO/DOD entertaining our military troops. She is a graduate of Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University and The William Esper Acting Studio. Though she lives in New Jersey, Angela considers herself a New Yorker from her years of living in the city.