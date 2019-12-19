The Young Professionals Company is Back For Another Round of Performances

Portland's premiere teen improv troupe is back for another round of side-splitting, knee-slapping, gasping-for-air performances! Each show is unique and unpredictable: the only thing to prepare for are quick wits, sold-out shows, and an unforgettable evening at the theater.

Directed by Blake Wales, the show features eight members of the Young Professionals (YP) Company at OCT: Emma Fulmer, Sylvia Grosvold, Noah Hansen, Lilia Ireland, London Mahaley, Konner Rudisill, Claire Voilleque, and Katie Witteman. Additional support is provided by Eli Carey (Assistant Director), Riley Holmes (Stage Manager), and Asher Ross (House Manager).

Now in its thirteenth season, the Impulse troupe continues to develop, grow and entertain. "The ensemble is unique each year and it's a joy to provide this type of training to the Young Professionals in the company," said Blake Wales, director of Impulse. "Improv training is essential for any actor because it refines the muscles we use to tap into the present moment and explore how we tell stories - and this year's Impulse will be nothing short of that." Wales is no stranger to the YP Company: he was a member of the group as a teen and now works as the Acting Academy Associate at Oregon Children's Theatre.

For the first time, Impulse is thrilled to be adding a one-time, late-night show to its run targeted at teens and adults. "While it will be fun to cut loose and play to the humor of their peers, I'm excited that they will get the experience, as it isn't as easy as it sounds," says Dani Baldwin, Artistic Director of the Young Professionals Company. "If they pursue comedy in the future, they will be playing to an older audience and need to find the line between what's funny versus what's too far. This allows them to play within that boundary... and have a lot of fun doing so."

The Young Professionals Company at OCT is comprised of dedicated theater students ages 14-18 who have been selected to participate in a year-long mentoring program where they receive advanced training through exposure to a wide range of college-level workshops and professional development. Each season, the company presents three shows and other public performances. The Young Professionals Company is dedicated to building a supportive community of theater peers, providing them with resources, information, and professional on-the-job experience.

Founded in 1988, Oregon Children's Theatre (OCT) has served well over two million children, teachers, and families. Its mission is to create exceptional theater experiences that transform lives. OCT is Oregon's largest non-profit professional children's theater company and a resident company of Portland'5 Centers for the Arts. Performances are held weekdays for school audiences and on weekends for family audiences. OCT serves more than 120,000 children of all ages each year. OCT offers numerous school services including study guides, teacher professional development opportunities, in-school workshops, and an extensive outreach program. In partnership with Kaiser Permanente, the Educational Theatre Program provides free touring productions that promote healthy living. OCT's year round Acting Academy offers theater classes for children ages 3-18 and Young Professionals Company.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You