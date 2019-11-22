The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is Now Accepting Submissions for Green Show 2020 Season

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced this week that Green Show performance submissions are now open for its 2020 season. OSF's Green Show is a free, family-friendly, outdoor performance venue that will run from June 5, 2020, to September 26, 2020, featuring various acts Wednesday through Saturday evenings, prior to the nightly plays. Program development goals include a balance of diversity, excellence and representation, with themes of connection to local and regional community, audiences, and current OSF plays.

"The Green Show continues to bring local community and visitor audiences together every season, to experience a diversity of people, ideas and cultures represented across its stage," said Cassie Fetty, community producer and curator for the Green Show. "We also recognize and welcome the responsibility and opportunity to reach individuals and groups from all socio-economic classes and educational backgrounds through this mission-based arts program."

Green Show welcomes performers from a variety of genres and backgrounds. Artists and performers interested in being a part of the 2020 season, should submit an application here. FAQ's about Green Show application process can be found here. Submissions received after January 19, 2020 will be considered for the 2021 Green Show season.

OSF recently announced casting for its 2020 Season. Biographies of directors, designers and actors for the can be found at www.osfashland.org/.

Founded by Angus Bowmer in 1935, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) has grown from a three-day festival of two plays to a nationally renowned theatre arts organization that presents an eight-month season of up to 11 plays that include works by Shakespeare as well as a mix of classics, musicals, and world-premiere plays and musicals. OSF's play commissioning programs, which include American Revolutions: the United States History Cycle, have generated works that have been produced on Broadway, internationally, and at regional, community and high school theatres across the country. The Festival draws attendance upwards of 400,000 to more than 800 performances every year and employs 400 to 600 theatre professionals.

OSF invites and welcomes everyone, and believes the inclusion of diverse people, ideas, cultures and traditions enriches both our insights into the work we present on stage and our relationships with each other. OSF is committed to equity and diversity in all areas of our work and in our audiences.

OSF's mission statement: "Inspired by Shakespeare's work and the cultural richness of the United States, we reveal our collective humanity through illuminating interpretations of new and classic plays, deepened by the kaleidoscope of rotating repertory."





