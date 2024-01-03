THE CHER SHOW National Tour Takes The King Center Stage January 16-17!

THE CHER SHOW includes 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

THE CHER SHOW National Tour Takes The King Center Stage January 16-17!

The American Theatre Guild, with ASM Global and the King Center, is pleased to present the stunning, brand-new production of Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW. This production is part of the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES and will take the L3Harris Technologies Theatre Main Stage January 16–17, 2024.

Tickets to THE CHER SHOW can be purchased online at KingCenter.com, in-person at the King Center Ticket Office or by calling 321-242-2219. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

BIG LEAGUE PRODUCTIONS (Producer) is celebrating its 30th season of producing and general managing Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world. For more information, visit www.BigLeagueProductions.org

For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com

Please note: KingCenter.com and the King Center Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets to the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed. Please visit KingCenter.com, call 321-242-2219 or visit during normal ticket office operating hours, Monday–Friday from 12–6 p.m. for more details. 




